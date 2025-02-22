Suppose f'(x) < 2, for all x ≥ 2, and f(2) = 7. Show that f(4) < 11.
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 1 (x² + 2x) / (x +3)
Evaluate lim_x→2 (x³ - 3x² + 2) / (x-2) using l’Hôpital’s Rule and then check your work by evaluating the limit using an appropriate Chapter 2 method.
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→2 (x² - 2x / (x² - 6x + 8)
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ -1 (x⁴ + x³ + 2x + 2) / (x + 1)
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 0 (eˣ - 1) / (2x + 5)
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 1 ln x / (4x - x² - 3)
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 0 (eˣ - 1) / (x² + 3x)