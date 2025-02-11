17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→2π (x sin x + x² - 4π²) / (x - 2π)
lim_x→2π (x sin x + x² - 4π²) / (x - 2π)
lim_x→ 0 (eˣ - x - 1) / 5x²
lim_x→ π/2⁻ (tanx ) / (3 / (2x - π))
lim_x→ ∞ (e³ˣ ) / (3e³ˣ + 5)
lim_x→0 (sin x - x) / 7x³
lim_x→∞ (e¹/ₓ - 1)/(1/x)
lim_x→∞ (tan⁻¹ x - π/2)/(1/x)