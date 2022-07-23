17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 0 (eˣ - sin x - 1) / (x⁴ + 8x³ + 12x²)
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 0 (eˣ - sin x - 1) / (x⁴ + 8x³ + 12x²)
Differentials Consider the following functions and express the relationship between a small change in x and the corresponding change in y in the form dy = f'(x)dx.
f(x) = tan x
{Use of Tech} Finding all roots Use Newton’s method to find all the roots of the following functions. Use preliminary analysis and graphing to determine good initial approximations.
f(x) = e⁻ˣ - ((x + 4)/5)
Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = cos² x on [-π,π]
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (3x ¹⸍³ + 4x ⁻¹⸍³ + 6) dx
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 0 (eˣ - 1) / (2x + 5)