Find the derivative of the function .
Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 55m
- Introduction to Functions18m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms36m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 31m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 41m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 58m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
2:05 minutes
Problem 3.7.25c
Textbook Question
Derivatives using tables Let h(x)=f(g(x)) and p(x)=g(f(x)). Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
<IMAGE>
c.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function composition for p(x) = g(f(x)). We need to find the derivative p'(x) using the chain rule.
Apply the chain rule for derivatives: If p(x) = g(f(x)), then p'(x) = g'(f(x)) * f'(x).
Evaluate f(x) at x = 4 to find f(4). Use the table to find the value of f(4).
Use the table to find f'(4), the derivative of f at x = 4.
Substitute f(4) into g'(f(x)) to find g'(f(4)) using the table, then multiply g'(f(4)) by f'(4) to find p'(4).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
0 Comments
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chain Rule
The Chain Rule is a fundamental theorem in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function h(x) is composed of two functions f and g, such that h(x) = f(g(x)), then the derivative h'(x) can be found using the formula h'(x) = f'(g(x)) * g'(x). This rule is essential for calculating derivatives of functions that are nested within each other.
Recommended video:
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule
Derivative Notation
Derivative notation, such as f'(x) or p'(4), represents the rate of change of a function at a specific point. The notation p'(4) indicates the derivative of the function p(x) evaluated at x = 4. Understanding this notation is crucial for interpreting the results of differentiation and applying them to specific values.
Recommended video:
04:22
Sigma Notation
Function Evaluation
Function evaluation involves substituting a specific value into a function to determine its output. For example, evaluating p(4) means substituting 4 into the function p(x) to find its value. This concept is important when calculating derivatives, as it often requires evaluating the original functions at certain points to find the necessary derivatives for applying the Chain Rule.
Recommended video:
4:26
Evaluating Composed Functions
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
414
views
9
rank
Multiple Choice
Use the definition of a derivative, to find the derivative of the function g(x)=x3 at x=−1.
435
views
9
rank
Textbook Question
Derivatives using tables Let and . Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
<IMAGE>
a.
155
views
Textbook Question
Derivatives using tables Let h(x)=f(g(x)) and p(x)=g(f(x)). Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
<IMAGE>
b.
155
views
Textbook Question
Derivatives using tables Let h(x)=f(g(x)) and p(x)=g(f(x)). Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
<IMAGE>
d.
172
views
Textbook Question
Derivatives using tables Let h(x)=f(g(x)) and p(x)=g(f(x)). Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
<IMAGE>
e.
214
views
Textbook Question
Computing the derivative of f(x) = e^-x
c. Use parts (a) and (b) to find the derivative of f(x) = e^-x.
154
views