Derivatives of inverse functions from a table Use the following tables to determine the indicated derivatives or state that the derivative cannot be determined. <IMAGE>
c. (f^-1)'(1)
Derivatives of inverse functions from a table Use the following tables to determine the indicated derivatives or state that the derivative cannot be determined. <IMAGE>
c. (f^-1)'(1)
Derivatives of sin^n x Calculate the following derivatives using the Product Rule.
c. d/dx (sin⁴ x)
Derivatives using tables Let and . Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
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c.
{Use of Tech} Flow from a tank A cylindrical tank is full at time t=0 when a valve in the bottom of the tank is opened. By Torricelli’s law, the volume of water in the tank after t hours is V=100(200−t)², measured in cubic meters.
d. At what time is the magnitude of the flow rate a minimum? A maximum?
A rectangular swimming pool 10 ft wide by 20 ft long and of uniform depth is being filled with water.
c. At what rate is the water level rising if the pool is filled at a rate of 10ft³/min?
Computing the derivative of f(x) = e^-x
c. Use parts (a) and (b) to find the derivative of f(x) = e^-x.