L'Hôpital's Rule

L'Hôpital's Rule is a method used to evaluate limits that result in indeterminate forms. It states that if the limit of f(x)/g(x) results in 0/0 or ∞/∞, the limit can be found by taking the derivative of the numerator and the derivative of the denominator separately. This rule simplifies the process of finding limits and is particularly useful in cases like the one presented in the question.