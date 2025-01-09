Use the graphs of ƒ and g in the figure to determine the following function values. y = f(x) ; y=g(x) <IMAGE>
a. (ƒ o g ) (2)
b. g (ƒ (2))
c. ƒ(g (4))
d. g(ƒ(5))