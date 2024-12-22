Graph the following functions.
Area functions Let A(x) be the area of the region bounded by the t -axis and the graph of y=ƒ(t) from t=0 to t=x. Consider the following functions and graphs.
a. Find A(2) .
ƒ(t) = {-2t+8 if t ≤ 3 ; 2 if t >3 <IMAGE>
Key Concepts
Definite Integral
Piecewise Functions
Area Under a Curve
Intersection problems Find the following points of intersection.
The point(s) of intersection of the parabolas y= x² and y= -x² + 8x