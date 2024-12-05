In recent videos, we've spent some time talking about antiderivatives. Recall that this is just the reverse process of taking a derivative. Now, what we're going to learn in this video is the concept of something known as the indefinite integral. This might sound like something that's totally scary, abstract, and new, but don't worry about it. In this video, we're going to learn that the process for the indefinite integral is actually the exact same process as taking the antiderivative.

Most of this video will probably seem pretty straightforward. The only real difference is learning this new notation that we use for dealing with integrals. Since you're very commonly going to see this in this course in the future for problems that we see, let's go ahead and just jump right into things. This is what an indefinite integral looks like. Notice how it's just this kind of elongated s symbol that we see.

This is the operation, which means we need to do this antiderivative process, which is known as the indefinite integral. The function that we're dealing with, that we're integrating, is what's known as the integrand. This is the function that we see inside. And recall that if we have this function, little f of x, where we see this lowercase f here, then the antiderivative is big F of x. So what happens if we integrate this function right here, we're going to get the antiderivative, big F of x, plus this constant c that we've seen before.

Now we actually have a name for this constant now; it's called the constant of integration. And that's because when we do this integral, we get this constant that pops out. Another thing that's new is this piece right here. Notice we have this little dx. What exactly does that mean?

Well, this little dx is what's known as the variable of integration. And all the variable of integration tells us is what variable we're integrating. So that means this function is going to be dealing with x's, like 3x squared or 2x or something like that. If we saw something like a y here instead, that means we'd have like 3y squared or 2y or something like that. So this just tells us what we're integrating with respect to.

So this is what it looks like. And so when finding the indefinite integral of this function, you get the antiderivative and the constant. So it's literally just the same process as taking the antiderivative. We just have this new elongated s symbol and this variable of integration. So let's actually jump into some examples to see what this indefinite integral looks like.

And I think you're going to find this is a very familiar process. So we'll start with this first example, a here, where we're asked to find the indefinite integral of 0. What exactly would this be? Well, this would be the integrand that we're dealing with right here. We've seen this integrand as this inside function, which means we need to find the antiderivative of the 0.

And recall that if we take the derivative of a constant, it will give us 0. And so that means that the integral of 0 would give us a constant. It's just the reverse process. So this right here would be our solution, and that would be the answer, for example, a. We just get some constant c that pops up.

We don't know what that constant is, but we're just going to get a constant. And this is what happens whenever you take the integral of 0. Whenever you take the integral, that's just going to give you a constant because the antiderivative of any 0 is a constant because the derivative of any constant is 0. So it's just going backward. Now we'll move to example b.

Example b asks us to find the indefinite integral of 3 with respect to x. Now notice here how we're integrating a constant. If we take the antiderivative of some constant number, all we need to do is slap an x onto that number. Because remember that taking the derivative of 3x would just give us 3. So taking the integral of 3 would give us 3x, and then you need to add plus the constant of integration c.

You always want to add a plus c when you're doing these indefinite integrals or antiderivatives. So this is what happens whenever you take the integral of a constant number. If you take the integral of a constant, you're just going to take that constant and multiply it by x, and then, of course, add the plus c. And this will always be the case when you're dealing with the indefinite integral. Now for this last example here, example c, we're asked to find the indefinite integral of 3x squared.

Now how exactly could we deal with this? Well, this is a situation where we need to think about, well, could we have taken the derivative of to give us 3x squared? And looking at this, this kinda looks like a power rule was done. Because you see we have this number 3 in front, then we have the power which is reduced by 1. It's 3 reduced by 1, which is 2.

So what I'm going to do is say that my integral is x^3. And if I think about it, the derivative of x^3 using the power rule would give us this 3x squared. So x^3 plus the constant of integration c would be the solution to this example. So this is how you can solve all three of these situations where we're dealing with integrals. And just like we've seen for antiderivatives, you can check your answer of the indefinite integral by taking the derivative of whatever the function it is you were dealing with.

So going back up here, we can just take the derivatives to see if we got these correctly. So what I can do is take the derivative of a constant c. The derivative of any constant is going to give me 0, which matches with the integrand up here, so that's correct. We can also take the derivative of this function, 3x+c. The derivative of 3x with respect to x is 3.

The derivative of any constant is 0, and 3 matches the integrand right there. And then lastly, we can take the derivative of this function over here. The derivative of x^3 plus c, that's just going to give me 3x squared, because that's using the power rule here that's going to give me the 3x squared. The derivative of any constant is 0, which matches with what we had in the integrand up here. So this right here would be the solution, that's how you can check your answers and do indefinite integrals.

Hope you found this video helpful. Let's try getting a bit more practice.