Find all vertical asymptotes of the following functions. For each value of , determine , , and .
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
Problem 45c
Textbook Question
Analyze the following limits and find the vertical asymptotes of f(x) =(x − 5) / (x2 − 25).
lim x→−5+ f(x)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the points where the function f(x) = \( \frac{x - 5}{x^2 - 25} \) is undefined. This occurs when the denominator is zero. Set the denominator equal to zero: \( x^2 - 25 = 0 \).
Step 2: Solve the equation \( x^2 - 25 = 0 \) to find the values of x that make the denominator zero. This can be factored as \( (x - 5)(x + 5) = 0 \), giving the solutions \( x = 5 \) and \( x = -5 \).
Step 3: Determine if these points are vertical asymptotes by checking the behavior of the function as x approaches these values. Since the numerator \( x - 5 \) is zero at \( x = 5 \), the function has a removable discontinuity at \( x = 5 \), not a vertical asymptote.
Step 4: Analyze the limit \( \lim_{x \to -5^+} f(x) \). As x approaches -5 from the right, the denominator \( x^2 - 25 \) approaches zero, and the numerator \( x - 5 \) approaches -10. This indicates a vertical asymptote at \( x = -5 \).
Step 5: Conclude that the function has a vertical asymptote at \( x = -5 \) because the limit of f(x) as x approaches -5 from the right is either positive or negative infinity.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limits
Limits describe the behavior of a function as the input approaches a certain value. In this context, evaluating the limit as x approaches -5 from the right (denoted as x→−5⁺) helps determine how the function behaves near that point, which is crucial for identifying vertical asymptotes.
Vertical Asymptotes
Vertical asymptotes occur at values of x where a function approaches infinity or negative infinity, typically where the denominator of a rational function equals zero while the numerator does not. For the function f(x) = (x − 5) / (x² − 25), finding the points where the denominator is zero will help identify potential vertical asymptotes.
Factoring Polynomials
Factoring polynomials is a method used to simplify expressions and find roots. In this case, the denominator x² − 25 can be factored into (x − 5)(x + 5), which reveals the points where the function may have vertical asymptotes, specifically at x = 5 and x = -5.
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Use the graph of f(x) = x / (x2 − 2x − 3)2 to determine lim x→−1 f(x) and lim x→3 f(x).
Textbook Question
Analyze the following limits and find the vertical asymptotes of f(x) = (x − 5) / (x2 − 25).
lim x → -5- f(x)
Textbook Question
Analyze the following limits and find the vertical asymptotes of f(x) = (x + 7) / (x4 − 49x2).
lim x → -7 f(x)
Textbook Question
Analyze the following limits and find the vertical asymptotes of f(x) = (x + 7) / (x4 − 49x2).
lim x→0 f(x)
Textbook Question
Use the definitions given in Exercise 57 to prove the following infinite limits.
lim x→1^- 1 / 1 − x=∞
