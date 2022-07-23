Analyze the following limits and find the vertical asymptotes of f(x) = (x − 5) / (x2 − 25).
lim x → -5- f(x)
Analyze the following limits and find the vertical asymptotes of f(x) = (x − 5) / (x2 − 25).
lim x → -5- f(x)
Analyze the following limits and find the vertical asymptotes of f(x) =(x − 5) / (x2 − 25).
lim x→−5+ f(x)
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim t→5 (1/t^2 − 4t − 5 −1/ 6(t − 5))
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?
f(x)=√x^2−3x+2
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?
f(x)=√25−x^2
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?
f(t)=(t^2−1)^3/2