Verify the integration formulas in Exercises 37–40.
37. b. ∫sech(x)dx = sin⁻¹(tanh x) + C
Verify the integration formulas in Exercises 37–40.
37. b. ∫sech(x)dx = sin⁻¹(tanh x) + C
Verify the integration formulas in Exercises 37–40.
39. ∫x coth⁻¹(x)dx = ((x²-1)/2)coth⁻¹(x) + x/2 + C
Using different substitutions
Show that the integral
∫((x² - 1)(x + 1))^(-2/3) dx
can be evaluated with any of the following substitutions.
c. u = arctan x
What is the value of the integral?
Using different substitutions
Show that the integral
∫((x² - 1)(x + 1))^(-2/3) dx
can be evaluated with any of the following substitutions.
f. u = arccos x
What is the value of the integral?