Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.7.4g
Chapter 8, Problem 8.7.4g

The instructions for the integrals in Exercises 1–10 have three parts, one for the Midpoint Rule, one for the Trapezoidal Rule, and one for Simpson’s Rule.
III. Using Simpson's Rule
a. Estimate the integral with n = 4 steps and find an upper bound for |ES|.
∫ from -2 to 0 of (x² - 1) dx

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Using different substitutions

Show that the integral

∫((x² - 1)(x + 1))^(-2/3) dx

can be evaluated with any of the following substitutions.

f. u = arccos x

What is the value of the integral?

31
views
Textbook Question

The instructions for the integrals in Exercises 1–10 have three parts, one for the Midpoint Rule, one for the Trapezoidal Rule, and one for Simpson’s Rule.

III. Using Simpson's Rule

a. Estimate the integral with n = 4 steps and find an upper bound for |ES|.

∫ from 1 to 3 of (2x - 1) dx

21
views
Textbook Question

The instructions for the integrals in Exercises 1–10 have three parts, one for the Midpoint Rule, one for the Trapezoidal Rule, and one for Simpson’s Rule.

III. Using Simpson's Rule

a. Estimate the integral with n = 4 steps and find an upper bound for |ES|.

∫ from 0 to π of sin(t) dt

20
views
Textbook Question

The instructions for the integrals in Exercises 1–10 have three parts, one for the Midpoint Rule, one for the Trapezoidal Rule, and one for Simpson’s Rule.

III. Using Simpson's Rule

a. Estimate the integral with n = 4 steps and find an upper bound for |ES|.

∫ from 1 to 2 of 1 / s² ds

13
views
Textbook Question

Using different substitutions

Show that the integral

∫((x² - 1)(x + 1))^(-2/3) dx

can be evaluated with any of the following substitutions.

e. u = tan^(-1) ((x - 1)/2)

What is the value of the integral?

7
views
Textbook Question

The instructions for the integrals in Exercises 1–10 have three parts, one for the Midpoint Rule, one for the Trapezoidal Rule, and one for Simpson’s Rule.

II. Using the Trapezoidal Rule

b. Evaluate the integral directly and find |ET|.

∫ from 1 to 2 of x dx

29
views