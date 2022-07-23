Using different substitutions
Show that the integral
∫((x² - 1)(x + 1))^(-2/3) dx
can be evaluated with any of the following substitutions.
f. u = arccos x
What is the value of the integral?
Using different substitutions
Show that the integral
∫((x² - 1)(x + 1))^(-2/3) dx
can be evaluated with any of the following substitutions.
f. u = arccos x
What is the value of the integral?
The instructions for the integrals in Exercises 1–10 have three parts, one for the Midpoint Rule, one for the Trapezoidal Rule, and one for Simpson’s Rule.
III. Using Simpson's Rule
a. Estimate the integral with n = 4 steps and find an upper bound for |ES|.
∫ from 1 to 3 of (2x - 1) dx
The instructions for the integrals in Exercises 1–10 have three parts, one for the Midpoint Rule, one for the Trapezoidal Rule, and one for Simpson’s Rule.
III. Using Simpson's Rule
a. Estimate the integral with n = 4 steps and find an upper bound for |ES|.
∫ from 0 to π of sin(t) dt
The instructions for the integrals in Exercises 1–10 have three parts, one for the Midpoint Rule, one for the Trapezoidal Rule, and one for Simpson’s Rule.
III. Using Simpson's Rule
a. Estimate the integral with n = 4 steps and find an upper bound for |ES|.
∫ from 1 to 2 of 1 / s² ds
Using different substitutions
Show that the integral
∫((x² - 1)(x + 1))^(-2/3) dx
can be evaluated with any of the following substitutions.
e. u = tan^(-1) ((x - 1)/2)
What is the value of the integral?
The instructions for the integrals in Exercises 1–10 have three parts, one for the Midpoint Rule, one for the Trapezoidal Rule, and one for Simpson’s Rule.
II. Using the Trapezoidal Rule
b. Evaluate the integral directly and find |ET|.
∫ from 1 to 2 of x dx