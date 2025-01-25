Splitting up curves The unit circle x² + y² = 1 consists of four one-to-one functions, ƒ₁ (x), ƒ₂(x) , ƒ₃(x), and ƒ₄ (x) (see figure)<IMAGE>.





b. Find the inverse of each function and write it as y= ƒ⁻¹ (x)