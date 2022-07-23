Inverse of composite functions
c. Explain why if g and h are one-to-one, the inverse of ƒ(x) = g(h(x)) exists.
Inverse of composite functions
c. Explain why if g and h are one-to-one, the inverse of ƒ(x) = g(h(x)) exists.
Inverse of composite functions
b. Let g(x) = x² + 1 and h(x) = √x. Consider the composite function ƒ(x) = g(h(x)). Find ƒ⁻¹ directly and then express it in terms of g⁻¹ and h⁻¹
Splitting up curves The unit circle x² + y² = 1 consists of four one-to-one functions, ƒ₁ (x), ƒ₂(x) , ƒ₃(x), and ƒ₄ (x) (see figure)<IMAGE>.
b. Find the inverse of each function and write it as y= ƒ⁻¹ (x)
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
If y= 3ˣ , then x = ³√y
Evaluate and simplify the difference quotients (f(x + h) - f(x)) / h and (f(x) - f(a)) / (x - a) for each function.
f(x) = x2 - 2x
Inverse of composite functions
a. Let g(x) = 2x + 3 and h(x) = x³. Consider the composite function ƒ(x) = g(h(x)). Find ƒ⁻¹ directly and then express it in terms of g⁻¹ and h⁻¹