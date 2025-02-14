Exponential Functions

Exponential functions are mathematical functions of the form f(x) = a^x, where 'a' is a constant and 'x' is the variable. They are characterized by their rapid growth or decay and are crucial in various applications, including modeling population growth and radioactive decay. In the given function, eˣ and e⁻ˣ are examples of exponential functions, which will influence the behavior of the derivative and the location of critical points.