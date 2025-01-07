Chain Rule

The Chain Rule is a fundamental theorem in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function h(x) is composed of two functions f and g, such that h(x) = f(g(x)), then the derivative h'(x) can be found using the formula h'(x) = f'(g(x)) * g'(x). This rule is essential for calculating derivatives of functions that are nested within each other.