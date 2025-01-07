Use the definition of a derivative, to find the derivative of the function at .
Derivatives using tables Let h(x)=f(g(x)) and p(x)=g(f(x)). Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
<IMAGE>
d.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify that you need to find the derivative of the composite function p(x) = g(f(x)) at x = 2, which is p'(2).
Recall the chain rule for derivatives, which states that if you have a composite function p(x) = g(f(x)), then the derivative p'(x) = g'(f(x)) * f'(x).
Evaluate f(x) at x = 2 using the table to find f(2). This will give you the input for g'.
Use the table to find g'(f(2)), which is the derivative of g at the point f(2).
Find f'(2) using the table, which is the derivative of f at x = 2. Multiply g'(f(2)) by f'(2) to get p'(2).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chain Rule
The Chain Rule is a fundamental theorem in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function h(x) is composed of two functions f and g, such that h(x) = f(g(x)), then the derivative h'(x) can be found using the formula h'(x) = f'(g(x)) * g'(x). This rule is essential for calculating derivatives of functions that are nested within each other.
Derivative Notation
Derivative notation, such as f'(x) or p'(2), represents the rate of change of a function with respect to its variable. The notation p'(2) specifically indicates the derivative of the function p evaluated at the point x = 2. Understanding this notation is crucial for interpreting and calculating derivatives accurately.
Function Composition
Function composition occurs when one function is applied to the result of another function. In the context of the question, h(x) = f(g(x)) and p(x) = g(f(x)) are examples of composed functions. Recognizing how to work with composed functions is vital for applying the Chain Rule and finding derivatives of such functions.
