Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = x2 - 4; P(2, 0)
f(x) = 1/x; P (1,1)
f(x) = 1/x; P (1,1)
f(x) = x3; P (1,1)
f(x) = x3; P (1,1)
f(x)= 1/(2x + 1); P (0,1)
f(x)= 1/(2x + 1); P (0,1)
f(x) = √(x + 3); P (1,2)
f(x) = √(x + 3); P (1,2)
Find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(x) =3x²+2x−10; a=1