In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
25. y=arcsec(2s+1)
27. y=arccsc(x²+1)
29. y=arcsec(1/t), 0<t<1
31. y=arccot(√t)
35. y=arccsc(e^t)
37. y=s√(1-s²) + arccos(s)
39. y=arctan√(x²-1) + arccsc(x), x>1