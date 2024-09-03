As you continue to take more derivatives, you're going to encounter functions that include familiar trigonometric functions, and you could, of course, use limits to derive these. However, as we've seen previously, there are actually rules to much more quickly find the derivatives of trig functions. Now we're going to learn all of those rules, starting here with sine and cosine. So, let's dive right in. All you need to know is that the derivative of the sine of x is equal to the cosine of x, and the derivative of the cosine of x is equal to the negative sine of x.
You could simply memorize these derivatives, but let me help you make sense of why these derivatives are what they are. Remember that the derivative of a function is the same thing as the slope of its tangent line. So, let's come over here to the graph of our sine function coming up to a value of π/2. If I draw a tangent line to my sine function at this point, I can see that the slope of this tangent line is just 0. This is a flat line with a zero slope.
Now, if I examine my cosine function here, I can see that the value of my cosine function at π/2 is also equal to 0. And if I take a look at another value, coming over here to 2π, if I again draw a tangent line here, I can see that the slope of this tangent line is positive. Then, looking at the value of our cosine function at this point, 2π, this is also equal to positive 1. It makes sense that the derivative of my sine function is equal to the value of my cosine function because on my graph here the slope of the tangent line to sine is the exact same as the value of cosine.
We could go through this same process when looking at the derivative of cosine, and we would find that the slope of the tangent line to cosine is the exact same as the negative value of our sine function. Now that we've made a bit more sense of these derivatives, we're going to have to apply them with all of the rules that we already know. So let's work through a couple of examples here, applying our knowledge of these trig functions along with everything that we already know. We want to find the derivative of our function f(x)=3x+cos. Using our sum rule here, I know that when finding the derivative f′x, I can just take the individual derivative of these terms and add them together.
For that first term, the derivative of 3x is just going to be 3. And from what we just learned, we know that the derivative of cosine is negative sine. So, I can add this together with that derivative negative sine of x. I could rewrite this to simplify a little bit to 3 minus sine x, and this is my final derivative of this function. Let's take a look at one more example.
Here we have f(x)=xx2⋅sin(x). We have two functions being multiplied: x2 and the sine of x. When finding the derivative of two functions multiplied, we need to apply the product rule. The product rule tells us left d right plus right d left.
That is our derivative here. So, I'm going to take that left-hand function x2 and multiply it by the derivative of that right-hand function. Now, we just learned that the derivative of the sine of x is just the cosine of x, so that's what I'm going to multiply it by. Then I'm going to add that with that second term because that was left d right now I'm adding right d left.
Taking that sine function, leaving it as is, sine of x, and then multiplying it by the derivative of that left function. The derivative of x squared is just 2x. Now we can rewrite this a little bit because we usually like to have these x terms at the beginning. So I can rewrite this as x squared cosine x plus 2x sine x for the final derivative here, f prime of x. So now that we have some more rules in our tool belt, let's continue getting practice taking derivatives.
Thanks for watching, and I'll see you in the next video.