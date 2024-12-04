Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
Find the inverse f−1(x) of each function (on the given interval, if specified).
f(x)=ln(3x+1)
f(x)=10−2x
Inverse of composite functions
a. Let g(x) = 2x + 3 and h(x) = x³. Consider the composite function ƒ(x) = g(h(x)). Find ƒ⁻¹ directly and then express it in terms of g⁻¹ and h⁻¹