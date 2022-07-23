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Ch. 1 - Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.75
Chapter 1, Problem 1.75

Convert the following expressions to the indicated base.


a1lnaa^{\(\frac{1}{\ln a}\)} using basa e, for a>0a > 0 and a1a ≠ 1

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1
Start by recognizing that the expression \( a^{\frac{1}{\ln a}} \) can be rewritten using the property of exponents and logarithms. We know that \( a^x = e^{x \ln a} \).
Apply this property to the given expression: \( a^{\frac{1}{\ln a}} = e^{\frac{1}{\ln a} \cdot \ln a} \).
Simplify the exponent: \( \frac{1}{\ln a} \cdot \ln a = 1 \).
Substitute back into the expression: \( e^{1} \).
Conclude that the expression simplifies to \( e \).>

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential Functions

Exponential functions are mathematical expressions in the form of f(x) = a^x, where 'a' is a positive constant. These functions are characterized by their rapid growth or decay, depending on the base. Understanding how to manipulate and convert between different bases is crucial for solving problems involving exponential expressions.
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Exponential Functions

Natural Logarithm

The natural logarithm, denoted as ln(x), is the logarithm to the base 'e', where 'e' is approximately equal to 2.71828. It is the inverse function of the exponential function with base 'e'. The natural logarithm is essential for converting exponential expressions into a more manageable form, particularly when dealing with expressions like a^(1/ln(a)).
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Derivative of the Natural Logarithmic Function

Change of Base Formula

The change of base formula allows for the conversion of logarithms from one base to another. It states that log_b(a) = log_k(a) / log_k(b) for any positive k. This concept is particularly useful when converting expressions to a specific base, such as converting a^x to base 'e' in the given problem.
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Change of Base Property
Related Practice
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How do you obtain the graph of y=3f(x)y=-3f\(\left\)(x\(\right\)) from the graph of y=f(x)y=f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))?

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Textbook Question

Find the inverse f1(x)f^{-1}\(\left\)(x\(\right\)) of each function (on the given interval, if specified).

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