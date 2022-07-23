Textbook Question
Graphing functions Sketch a graph of each function.
g(x) = { 4-2x if x ≤ 1 , (x-1)² + 2 if x > 1
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Graphing functions Sketch a graph of each function.
g(x) = { 4-2x if x ≤ 1 , (x-1)² + 2 if x > 1
Solving equations Solve the following equations.
3(ˣ³⁻⁴) = 15
Let ƒ(x) = 1/ (x³+1).
Compute ƒ(2) and ƒ(y²).
How do you obtain the graph of from the graph of ?
Find the inverse of each function (on the given interval, if specified).
, for
Simplify the difference quotient (ƒ(x)-ƒ(a)) / (x-a) for the following functions.
ƒ(x) = x⁴