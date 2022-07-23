Shifting Conic Sections





You may wish to review Section 1.2 before solving Exercises 39-56.





Exercises 53-56 give equations for hyperbolas and tell how many units up or down and to the right or left each hyperbola is to be shifted. Find an equation for the new hyperbola, and find the new center, foci, vertices, and asymptotes.





x²/4 − y²/5 = 1, right 2, up 2