General equations for a circle Prove that the equations
X = a cos t + b sin t, y = c cos t + d sin t
where a, b, c, and d are real numbers, describe a circle of radius R provided a² +c² =b² +d² = R² and ab+cd=0.
General equations for a circle Prove that the equations
X = a cos t + b sin t, y = c cos t + d sin t
where a, b, c, and d are real numbers, describe a circle of radius R provided a² +c² =b² +d² = R² and ab+cd=0.
61–64. Polar equations for conic sections Graph the following conic sections, labeling vertices, foci, directrices, and asymptotes (if they exist). Give the eccentricity of the curve. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
r = 3/(1 - 2 cos θ)
Theory and Examples
Tangents Find equations for the tangents to the circle (x − 2)² + (y − 1)² = 5 at the points where the circle crosses the coordinate axes.
Theory and Examples
Volume Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region enclosed by the ellipse 9x² + 4y² = 36 about the y−axis.
Eccentricities and Directrices
Exercises 29–36 give the eccentricities of conic sections with one focus at the origin along with the directrix corresponding to that focus. Find a polar equation for each conic section.
e = 2, x = 4
Shifting Conic Sections
You may wish to review Section 1.2 before solving Exercises 39-56.
Exercises 53-56 give equations for hyperbolas and tell how many units up or down and to the right or left each hyperbola is to be shifted. Find an equation for the new hyperbola, and find the new center, foci, vertices, and asymptotes.
x²/4 − y²/5 = 1, right 2, up 2