One-Sided Limits

One-sided limits are used to analyze the behavior of a function as it approaches a specific point from one side only, either from the left (denoted as lim x→2⁻ f(x)) or from the right (lim x→2⁺ f(x)). This distinction is important when dealing with vertical asymptotes, as the function may behave differently when approaching the asymptote from either direction.