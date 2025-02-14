Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = √(9 - x²) + sin⁻¹ (x/3)
f(x) = √(9 - x²) + sin⁻¹ (x/3)
f(x) = x ln x - 2x + 3 on (0,∞)
f(x) = -12x⁵ + 75x⁴ - 80x³
f(x) = x² - 2 ln x
f(x) = x⁴/4 - 8x³/3 + 15x²/2 + 8
f(x) = xe⁻(ˣ²/₂)
f(x) = tan⁻¹ (x/(x²+2))