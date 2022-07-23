Eccentricities and Directrices
Exercises 29–36 give the eccentricities of conic sections with one focus at the origin along with the directrix corresponding to that focus. Find a polar equation for each conic section.
e = 2, x = 4
Eccentricities and Directrices
Exercises 29–36 give the eccentricities of conic sections with one focus at the origin along with the directrix corresponding to that focus. Find a polar equation for each conic section.
e = 2, x = 4
Shifting Conic Sections
You may wish to review Section 1.2 before solving Exercises 39-56.
Exercises 53-56 give equations for hyperbolas and tell how many units up or down and to the right or left each hyperbola is to be shifted. Find an equation for the new hyperbola, and find the new center, foci, vertices, and asymptotes.
x²/4 − y²/5 = 1, right 2, up 2
Shifting Conic Sections
Find the center, foci, vertices, asymptotes, and radius, as appropriate, of the conic sections in Exercises 57-68.
9x² + 6y² + 36y = 0
Hyperbolas and Eccentricity
In Exercises 17-24, find the eccentricity of the hyperbola. Then find and graph the hyperbola's foci and directrices.
y² − x² = 4
Hyperbolas
Exercises 27-34 give equations for hyperbolas. Put each equation in standard form and find the hyperbola's asymptotes. Then sketch the hyperbola. Include the asymptotes and foci in your sketch.
8x² − 2y² = 16
Graphing Conic Sections
Sketch the parabolas in Exercises 55–58. Include the focus and directrix in each sketch.
y² = −(8/3)x
Graphing Conic Sections
Find the eccentricities of the ellipses and hyperbolas in Exercises 59–62. Sketch each conic section. Include the foci, vertices, and asymptotes (as appropriate) in your sketch.
5y² − 4x² = 20