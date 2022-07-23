Ellipses
Exercises 25 and 26 give information about the foci and vertices of ellipses centered at the origin of the xy−plane. In each case, find the ellipse's standard−form equation from the given information.
Foci: ( ±√2, 0) Vertices: (±2,0)
Ellipses
Exercises 25 and 26 give information about the foci and vertices of ellipses centered at the origin of the xy−plane. In each case, find the ellipse's standard−form equation from the given information.
Foci: ( ±√2, 0) Vertices: (±2,0)
Eccentricities and Directrices
Exercises 29–36 give the eccentricities of conic sections with one focus at the origin along with the directrix corresponding to that focus. Find a polar equation for each conic section.
e = 2, x = 4
Shifting Conic Sections
Find the center, foci, vertices, asymptotes, and radius, as appropriate, of the conic sections in Exercises 57-68.
9x² + 6y² + 36y = 0
Hyperbolas and Eccentricity
In Exercises 17-24, find the eccentricity of the hyperbola. Then find and graph the hyperbola's foci and directrices.
y² − x² = 4
Parabolas
Exercises 9-16 give equations of parabolas. Find each parabola's focus and directrix. Then sketch the parabola. Include the focus and directrix in your sketch.
x² = 6y