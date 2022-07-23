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Ch. 11 - Parametric Equations and Polar Coordinates
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 11 - Parametric Equations and Polar CoordinatesProblem 11.2.6
Chapter 11, Problem 11.2.6

Tangent Lines to Parametrized Curves


In Exercises 1−14, find an equation for the line tangent to the curve at the point defined by the given value of t. Also, find the value of d²y/dx² at this point.


x = sec² t − 1, y = tan t, t = −π/4

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Textbook Question

Centroids


Find the coordinates of the centroid of the curve x = cos t, y = t + sin t, 0 ≤ t ≤ π.

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Textbook Question

Finding Cartesian from Parametric Equations


In Exercises 19–24, match the parametric equations with the parametric curves labeled A through F.


x = cos t, y = sin 3t


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Textbook Question

Finding Lengths of Polar Curves


Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 21–28.


The curve r = cos³(θ/3), 0 ≤ θ ≤ π/4

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Textbook Question

Shifting Conic Sections


You may wish to review Section 1.2 before solving Exercises 39-56.


Exercises 53-56 give equations for hyperbolas and tell how many units up or down and to the right or left each hyperbola is to be shifted. Find an equation for the new hyperbola, and find the new center, foci, vertices, and asymptotes.


x²/4 − y²/5 = 1, right 2, up 2

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Textbook Question

Hyperbolas


Exercises 27-34 give equations for hyperbolas. Put each equation in standard form and find the hyperbola's asymptotes. Then sketch the hyperbola. Include the asymptotes and foci in your sketch.


8x² − 2y² = 16

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Textbook Question

Polar to Cartesian Equations


Replace the polar equations in Exercises 27–52 with equivalent Cartesian equations. Then describe or identify the graph.


r = 3 cos θ

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