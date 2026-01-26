Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [cos(θ) / (sin²(θ) + sin(θ) − 6)] dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [cos(θ) / (sin²(θ) + sin(θ) − 6)] dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ e^t dt / (e^(2t) + 3e^t + 2)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [x / (x² + 4x + 3)] dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
121. ∫ (1 + x²) / (1 + x³) dx
Expand the quotients in Exercises 1–8 by partial fractions.
(5x - 7) / (x² - 3x + 2)
Expand the quotients in Exercises 1–8 by partial fractions.
(2x + 2) / (x² - 2x + 1)
Expand the quotients in Exercises 1–8 by partial fractions.
z / (z³ - z² - 6z)