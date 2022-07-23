Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
133. ∫ (sin²x) / (1 + sin²x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
133. ∫ (sin²x) / (1 + sin²x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
131. ∫ dx / (x√(1 − x⁴))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ (x + 1) / (x⁴ − x³) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [(4x) / (x³ + 4x)] dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ x dx / √(2 − x)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [(x + 1) / (x² (x − 1))] dx