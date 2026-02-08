Length of a curve
Find the length of the curve
y = ∫(from 1 to x) sqrt(sqrt(t) - 1) dt, where 1 ≤ x ≤ 16.
Find the areas between the curves y=2(log_2(x))/x and y=2(log_4(x))/x and the x-axis from x=1 to x=e. What is the ratio of the larger area to the smaller?
Area: Find the area of the region bounded above by y = 2 cos x and below by y = sec x, −π/4 ≤ x ≤ π/4.
Finding arc length
Find the length of the curve
y = ∫ from 0 to x of √(cos(2t)) dt, 0 ≤ x ≤ π/4.
Centroid of a region
Find the centroid of the region in the plane enclosed by the curves y = ±(1 − x²)^(-1/2) and the lines x = 0 and x = 1.
20. Solid of revolution The region between the curve y=1/(2√x) and the x-axis from x=1/4 to x=4 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid.
b. Find the centroid of the region.