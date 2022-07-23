In Exercises 69–80, determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges. If it converges, evaluate the integral.
∫₋∞⁰ x² e^(x³) dx
In Exercises 69–80, determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges. If it converges, evaluate the integral.
∫₋∞⁰ x² e^(x³) dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₂⁴ dt / [t√(t² − 4)]
Use reduction formulas to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–50.
∫ 16x^3 (ln(x))^2 dx
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ (x² dx) / (4 + x²)
87. Find the area of the region that lies between the curves y = sec x and y = tan x from x = 0 to x = π/2.
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ dx / √(1 - x²)