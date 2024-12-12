How do you obtain the graph of from the graph of ?
0. Functions
Transformations
5:17 minutes
Problem 14e
Textbook Question
Use the graph of f in the figure to plot the following functions.
<IMAGE>
y=f(x−1)+2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the transformation components in the function y = f(x-1) + 2. The function involves a horizontal shift and a vertical shift.
Recognize that the expression (x-1) indicates a horizontal shift. Specifically, f(x-1) represents a shift of the graph of f(x) to the right by 1 unit.
Understand that the '+2' outside the function indicates a vertical shift. This means that after shifting the graph to the right, you will move it up by 2 units.
Start by taking each point on the original graph of f(x) and apply the horizontal shift. Move each point 1 unit to the right.
After applying the horizontal shift, apply the vertical shift by moving each of the new points 2 units up. Plot these new points to obtain the graph of y = f(x-1) + 2.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Function Transformation
Function transformation refers to the changes made to the graph of a function through operations such as shifting, stretching, or reflecting. In the given equation, y = f(x - 1) + 2, the function f is shifted to the right by 1 unit and then raised vertically by 2 units. Understanding these transformations is crucial for accurately plotting the new function based on the original graph.
Recommended video:
5:25
Intro to Transformations
Horizontal Shift
A horizontal shift occurs when a function is moved left or right along the x-axis. In the expression f(x - 1), the subtraction of 1 indicates a shift to the right by 1 unit. This concept is essential for determining how the input values of the function are altered, affecting the overall position of the graph.
Recommended video:
5:28
Horizontal Parabolas
Vertical Shift
A vertical shift involves moving a function up or down along the y-axis. In the equation y = f(x - 1) + 2, the addition of 2 results in a vertical shift upwards by 2 units. This concept helps in understanding how the output values of the function are adjusted, which is necessary for accurately plotting the transformed function.
Recommended video:
5:30
Foci and Vertices of an Ellipse
255
210
200
209
224
