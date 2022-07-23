Area functions Let A(x) be the area of the region bounded by the t -axis and the graph of y=ƒ(t) from t=0 to t=x. Consider the following functions and graphs.
c. Find a formula for A(x)
ƒ(t) = {-2t+8 if t ≤ 3 ; 2 if t >3 <IMAGE>
Area functions Let A(x) be the area of the region bounded by the t -axis and the graph of y=ƒ(t) from t=0 to t=x. Consider the following functions and graphs.
c. Find a formula for A(x)
ƒ(t) = {-2t+8 if t ≤ 3 ; 2 if t >3 <IMAGE>
Area functions Let A(x) be the area of the region bounded by the t -axis and the graph of y=ƒ(t) from t=0 to t=x. Consider the following functions and graphs.
c. Find a formula for A(x)
ƒ(t) =6 <IMAGE>
Area functions Let A(x) be the area of the region bounded by the t -axis and the graph of y=ƒ(t) from t=0 to t=x. Consider the following functions and graphs.
b. Find A(6).
ƒ(t) =6 <IMAGE>
More composite functions Let ƒ(x) = | x | , g(x)= x² - 4 , F(x) = √x , G(x) = (1)/(x-2) Determine the following composite functions and give their domains.
G o g o ƒ
Use shifts and scalings to transform the graph of into the graph of g. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
Shifting a graph Use a shift to explain how the graph of is obtained from the graph of . Sketch a graph of ƒ.