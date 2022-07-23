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Ch. 1 - Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.R.14
Chapter 1, Problem 1.R.14

Assume f is an odd function and that both f and g are one-to-one. Use the (incomplete) graph of f and the graph of g to find the following function values. <IMAGE>
f⁻¹( g⁻¹(4))

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1
Understand that an odd function f satisfies the property f(-x) = -f(x) for all x in its domain.
Recognize that if f is one-to-one, it has an inverse function f⁻¹, and similarly for g.
To find f⁻¹(g⁻¹(4)), start by finding g⁻¹(4). This means finding the value x such that g(x) = 4.
Once you have the value of x from g⁻¹(4), use it to find f⁻¹(x). This means finding the value y such that f(y) = x.
Use the properties of odd functions and the given graphs to determine the specific values needed for f⁻¹ and g⁻¹.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Odd Functions

An odd function is defined by the property f(-x) = -f(x) for all x in its domain. This symmetry about the origin implies that the graph of an odd function will reflect across both axes. Understanding this property is crucial when analyzing the behavior of the function and its inverse, especially in relation to the values being computed.
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Properties of Functions

One-to-One Functions

A one-to-one function, or injective function, is one where each output is produced by exactly one input. This means that if f(a) = f(b), then a must equal b. This property is essential for determining the existence of an inverse function, as only one-to-one functions can have well-defined inverses that map back uniquely to their original inputs.
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One-Sided Limits

Inverse Functions

An inverse function essentially reverses the effect of the original function. If f is a function and f⁻¹ is its inverse, then f(f⁻¹(x)) = x for all x in the range of f. In this context, finding f⁻¹(g⁻¹(4)) involves first determining g⁻¹(4) and then applying f⁻¹ to that result, highlighting the importance of understanding how to compute and interpret inverse functions.
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Related Practice
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Simplify the difference quotient ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)/h

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Textbook Question

Assume f is an odd function and that both f and g are one-to-one. Use the (incomplete) graph of f and the graph of g to find the following function values. <IMAGE>

f-1(1 + f(-3))

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