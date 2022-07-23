Evaluate and simplify the difference quotients (f(x + h) - f(x)) / h and (f(x) - f(a)) / (x - a) for each function.
f(x) = 7 / (x + 3)
Evaluate and simplify the difference quotients (f(x + h) - f(x)) / h and (f(x) - f(a)) / (x - a) for each function.
f(x) = 7 / (x + 3)
Inverse sines and cosines Evaluate or simplify the following expressions without using a calculator.
sin⁻¹ ( -1 )
Assume f is an odd function and that both f and g are one-to-one. Use the (incomplete) graph of f and the graph of g to find the following function values. <IMAGE>
f-1(1 + f(-3))
Solving equations Solve each equation.
ln 3x + ln (x + 2) = 0
Evaluate and simplify the difference quotients (f(x + h) - f(x)) / h and (f(x) - f(a)) / (x - a) for each function.
f(x) = x2 - 2x
Inverse of composite functions
a. Let g(x) = 2x + 3 and h(x) = x³. Consider the composite function ƒ(x) = g(h(x)). Find ƒ⁻¹ directly and then express it in terms of g⁻¹ and h⁻¹