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Ch. 1 - Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.R.12
Chapter 1, Problem 1.R.12

Assume f is an odd function and that both f and g are one-to-one. Use the (incomplete) graph of f and the graph of g to find the following function values. <IMAGE>
f⁻¹ (10)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the properties of odd functions. An odd function satisfies the condition f(-x) = -f(x) for all x in the domain of f.
Step 2: Recognize that f is one-to-one, meaning that each y-value in the range of f corresponds to exactly one x-value in the domain of f.
Step 3: Recall that the inverse function f⁻¹(y) gives the x-value such that f(x) = y.
Step 4: Since f is odd, if f(a) = 10, then f(-a) = -10. Use this property to find the x-value that corresponds to f(x) = 10.
Step 5: Use the graph of f to locate the x-value where f(x) = 10. This x-value is f⁻¹(10).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Odd Functions

An odd function is defined by the property f(-x) = -f(x) for all x in its domain. This symmetry about the origin implies that the graph of an odd function will reflect across both axes. Understanding this property is crucial for analyzing the behavior of the function and its inverse, especially when determining specific function values.
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Properties of Functions

One-to-One Functions

A one-to-one function, or injective function, is one where each output is produced by exactly one input. This means that if f(a) = f(b), then a must equal b. This property is essential for the existence of an inverse function, as it ensures that the inverse will also be a function, allowing us to find values like f⁻¹(10) without ambiguity.
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One-Sided Limits

Inverse Functions

An inverse function essentially reverses the effect of the original function. If f(x) gives an output y, then f⁻¹(y) will return the input x. For one-to-one functions, the inverse can be found by swapping the roles of x and y in the equation y = f(x). Understanding how to find and interpret inverse functions is key to solving problems involving function values like f⁻¹(10).
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluate and simplify the difference quotients (f(x + h) - f(x)) / h and (f(x) - f(a)) / (x - a) for each function.

f(x) = 7 / (x + 3)

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Textbook Question

Inverse sines and cosines Evaluate or simplify the following expressions without using a calculator.


sin⁻¹ ( -1 )

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Textbook Question

Assume f is an odd function and that both f and g are one-to-one. Use the (incomplete) graph of f and the graph of g to find the following function values. <IMAGE>

f-1(1 + f(-3))

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Textbook Question

Solving equations Solve each equation.


ln 3x + ln (x + 2) = 0

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Textbook Question

Evaluate and simplify the difference quotients (f(x + h) - f(x)) / h and (f(x) - f(a)) / (x - a) for each function.

f(x) = x2 - 2x

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Textbook Question

Inverse of composite functions


a. Let g(x) = 2x + 3 and h(x) = x³. Consider the composite function ƒ(x) = g(h(x)). Find ƒ⁻¹ directly and then express it in terms of g⁻¹ and h⁻¹

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