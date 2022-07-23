Textbook Question
Inverse sines and cosines Evaluate or simplify the following expressions without using a calculator.
cos⁻¹ √3/2
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Inverse sines and cosines Evaluate or simplify the following expressions without using a calculator.
cos⁻¹ √3/2
Solve each equation.
Working with composite functions Find possible choices for outer and inner functions ƒ and g such that the given function h equals ƒ o g .
h(x) = √ (x⁴ + 2 )
Working with composite functions
Find possible choices for outer and inner functions ƒ and g such that the given function h equals ƒ o g.
h(x) = (2) / ( x⁶ + x² + 1)²
Find the inverse of each function (on the given interval, if specified).
Inverse sines and cosines Evaluate or simplify the following expressions without using a calculator.
cos⁻¹ (- 1/2 )