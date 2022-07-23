Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.37
Chapter 1, Problem 1.37

Composite functions and notation
Let ƒ(x)= x² - 4 , g(x) = x³ and F(x) = 1/(x-3).
Simplify or evaluate the following expressions.
g(ƒ(u))

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the inner function and the outer function in the composite function g(ƒ(u)).
The inner function is ƒ(u) = u^2 - 4.
The outer function is g(x) = x^3.
Substitute the inner function ƒ(u) into the outer function g(x).
Evaluate g(ƒ(u)) by replacing x in g(x) with ƒ(u), resulting in (u^2 - 4)^3.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Composite Functions

A composite function is formed when one function is applied to the result of another function. In mathematical notation, if you have two functions f(x) and g(x), the composite function g(f(x)) means you first apply f to x and then apply g to the result of f. Understanding how to combine functions is essential for simplifying expressions involving multiple functions.
Recommended video:
3:48
Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases

Function Notation

Function notation is a way to denote functions and their operations clearly. For example, f(x) represents a function f evaluated at x. This notation helps in understanding how to manipulate and evaluate functions, especially when dealing with compositions like g(f(u)). Recognizing the roles of different variables and functions in expressions is crucial for accurate calculations.
Recommended video:
7:24
Multiplying & Dividing Functions

Simplification of Expressions

Simplification involves reducing an expression to its simplest form, making it easier to work with. This can include combining like terms, factoring, or substituting values. In the context of composite functions, simplifying g(f(u)) requires substituting the expression for f(u) into g and then performing any necessary algebraic operations to arrive at a more manageable form.
Recommended video:
6:36
Simplifying Trig Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Inverse sines and cosines Evaluate or simplify the following expressions without using a calculator.


cos⁻¹ √3/2

330
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation.

48=6e4k48=6e^{4k}

324
views
Textbook Question

Working with composite functions Find possible choices for outer and inner functions ƒ and g such that the given function  h equals ƒ o g .


h(x) = √ (x⁴ + 2 )

439
views
Textbook Question

Working with composite functions

Find possible choices for outer and inner functions ƒ and g such that the given function h equals ƒ o g.

h(x) = (2) / ( x⁶ + x² + 1)²

312
views
Textbook Question

Find the inverse f1(x)f^{-1}\(\left\)(x\(\right\)) of each function (on the given interval, if specified).

f(x)=e2x+6f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=e^{2x+6}

217
views
Textbook Question

Inverse sines and cosines Evaluate or simplify the following expressions without using a calculator.


cos⁻¹ (- 1/2 )

216
views