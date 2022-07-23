Textbook Question
Working with composite functions
Find possible choices for outer and inner functions ƒ and g such that the given function h equals ƒ o g.
h(x) = (2) / ( x⁶ + x² + 1)²
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Working with composite functions
Find possible choices for outer and inner functions ƒ and g such that the given function h equals ƒ o g.
h(x) = (2) / ( x⁶ + x² + 1)²
Evaluate each expression without a calculator.
a. log₁₀ 1000
Finding inverses Find the inverse function.
ƒ(x) = 3x - 4
Composite functions and notation
Let ƒ(x)= x² - 4 , g(x) = x³ and F(x) = 1/(x-3).
Simplify or evaluate the following expressions.
g(ƒ(u))
Inverse sines and cosines Evaluate or simplify the following expressions without using a calculator.
cos⁻¹ (- 1/2 )
Properties of logarithms Assume logbx = 0.36, logby= 0.56 and logbz = 0.83 . Evaluate the following expressions.
logbx²