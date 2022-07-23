Textbook Question
Simplify the difference quotient (ƒ(x)-ƒ(a)) / (x-a) for the following functions.
ƒ(x) = 4 - 4x + x²
407
views
Simplify the difference quotient (ƒ(x)-ƒ(a)) / (x-a) for the following functions.
ƒ(x) = 4 - 4x + x²
Simplify the difference quotient (ƒ(x)-ƒ(a)) / (x-a) for the following functions.
ƒ(x) = (1/x) - x²
Inverse sines and cosines Evaluate or simplify the following expressions without using a calculator.
cos⁻¹ √3/2
Solve each equation.
Working with composite functions
Find possible choices for outer and inner functions ƒ and g such that the given function h equals ƒ o g.
h(x) = (2) / ( x⁶ + x² + 1)²
Composite functions and notation
Let ƒ(x)= x² - 4 , g(x) = x³ and F(x) = 1/(x-3).
Simplify or evaluate the following expressions.
g(ƒ(u))