Function Behavior and Restrictions

Different functions have specific restrictions that affect their domains. For example, the function g(x) = sin x is defined for all real numbers, while ƒ(x) = x³ is also defined for all real numbers. However, if we were to consider a function like h(x) = √x, it would impose restrictions since it is only defined for x ≥ 0. Understanding these behaviors is crucial for determining the valid inputs for composite functions.