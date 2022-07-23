Textbook Question
Where do inverses exist? Use analytical and/or graphical methods to determine the largest possible sets of points on which the following functions have an inverse.
{Use of Tech} ƒ(x) = 1/(x-5)
228
views
Where do inverses exist? Use analytical and/or graphical methods to determine the largest possible sets of points on which the following functions have an inverse.
{Use of Tech} ƒ(x) = 1/(x-5)
Evaluating trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions or state that the quantity is undefined.
sec (7π/6)
Composite functions
Let ƒ(x) = x³, g (x) = sin x and h(x) = √x.
Find the domain of g o ƒ.
Evaluating trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions or state that the quantity is undefined.
tan (15π/4)
Composite functions
Let ƒ(x) = x³, g (x) = sin x and h(x) = √x.
Find ƒ(g(h( x))).