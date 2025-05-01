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Ch. 1 - Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 19e
Chapter 1, Problem 19e

Composite functions
Let ƒ(x) = x³, g (x) = sin x and h(x) = √x.
Find the domain of ƒ o g.

Verified step by step guidance
1
insert step 1> Identify the functions involved in the composition. Here, we have \( f(x) = x^3 \) and \( g(x) = \sin x \).
insert step 2> Understand the composition \( (f \circ g)(x) = f(g(x)) \). This means we first apply \( g(x) \) and then apply \( f \) to the result.
insert step 3> Determine the domain of \( g(x) = \sin x \). The sine function is defined for all real numbers, so the domain of \( g \) is \( (-\infty, \infty) \).
insert step 4> Consider the domain of \( f(x) = x^3 \). The cube function is also defined for all real numbers, so the domain of \( f \) is \( (-\infty, \infty) \).
insert step 5> Since both \( g(x) \) and \( f(x) \) are defined for all real numbers, the domain of \( f \circ g \) is the same as the domain of \( g(x) \), which is \( (-\infty, \infty) \).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Composite Functions

A composite function is formed when one function is applied to the result of another function. In mathematical notation, if f(x) and g(x) are two functions, the composite function f(g(x)) is evaluated by first calculating g(x) and then applying f to that result. Understanding how to combine functions is essential for solving problems involving their domains and ranges.
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Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases

Domain of a Function

The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For composite functions, the domain is determined by the inner function and any restrictions imposed by the outer function. Identifying the domain is crucial for ensuring that all operations within the functions are valid and do not lead to undefined expressions.
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Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph

Restrictions on Functions

Restrictions on functions arise from operations that can limit the input values. For example, the square root function h(x) = √x is only defined for x ≥ 0, while the sine function g(x) = sin x is defined for all real numbers. When finding the domain of composite functions, it is important to consider these restrictions to ensure that the resulting function is valid across its entire domain.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Where do inverses exist? Use analytical and/or graphical methods to determine the largest possible sets of points on which the following functions have an inverse.


{Use of Tech} ƒ(x) = 1/(x-5)

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Textbook Question

Demand function Sales records indicate that if Blu-ray players are priced at \$250, then a large store sells an average of 12 units per day. If they are priced at \$200, then the store sells an average of 15 units per day. Find and graph the linear demand function for Blu-ray sales. For what prices is the demand function defined?

359
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Textbook Question

Composite functions

Let ƒ(x) = x³, g (x) = sin x and h(x) = √x.

Find the domain of g o ƒ.

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Textbook Question

Evaluating trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions or state that the quantity is undefined.


tan (15π/4)

315
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Textbook Question

Composite functions

Let ƒ(x) = x³, g (x) = sin x and h(x) = √x .

Find h (ƒ (x)).

350
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Textbook Question

Composite functions

Let ƒ(x) = x³, g (x) = sin x and h(x) = √x.

Find ƒ(g(h( x))).

363
views