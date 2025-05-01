Where do inverses exist? Use analytical and/or graphical methods to determine the largest possible sets of points on which the following functions have an inverse.
{Use of Tech} ƒ(x) = 1/(x-5)
Where do inverses exist? Use analytical and/or graphical methods to determine the largest possible sets of points on which the following functions have an inverse.
{Use of Tech} ƒ(x) = 1/(x-5)
Demand function Sales records indicate that if Blu-ray players are priced at \$250, then a large store sells an average of 12 units per day. If they are priced at \$200, then the store sells an average of 15 units per day. Find and graph the linear demand function for Blu-ray sales. For what prices is the demand function defined?
Composite functions
Let ƒ(x) = x³, g (x) = sin x and h(x) = √x.
Find the domain of g o ƒ.
Evaluating trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions or state that the quantity is undefined.
tan (15π/4)
Composite functions
Let ƒ(x) = x³, g (x) = sin x and h(x) = √x .
Find h (ƒ (x)).
Composite functions
Let ƒ(x) = x³, g (x) = sin x and h(x) = √x.
Find ƒ(g(h( x))).