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Ch. 1 - Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 88g
Chapter 1, Problem 88g

Composition of even and odd functions from tables Assume ƒ is an even function,is an odd function, and both are defined at 0. Use the (incomplete) table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>


g. ƒ (g(g(-2)))

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the properties of even and odd functions: An even function satisfies \( f(x) = f(-x) \) and an odd function satisfies \( g(x) = -g(-x) \).
Evaluate the innermost function first: Start with \( g(-2) \). Since \( g \) is an odd function, \( g(-2) = -g(2) \).
Use the table to find \( g(2) \) and substitute it into the expression for \( g(-2) \).
Next, evaluate \( g(g(-2)) \) using the result from the previous step. Since \( g \) is odd, apply the property \( g(x) = -g(-x) \) again if needed.
Finally, evaluate \( f(g(g(-2))) \) using the property of the even function \( f(x) = f(-x) \) and the result from the previous step.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Even and Odd Functions

An even function is defined by the property that f(x) = f(-x) for all x in its domain, meaning its graph is symmetric about the y-axis. An odd function satisfies g(x) = -g(-x), indicating that its graph is symmetric about the origin. Understanding these properties is crucial for evaluating compositions of functions, as they influence the output based on the input's sign.
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Properties of Functions

Function Composition

Function composition involves applying one function to the result of another, denoted as (f ∘ g)(x) = f(g(x)). In this case, we need to evaluate g(g(-2)) first, and then apply the even function f to that result. Mastery of function composition is essential for solving problems that require multiple function evaluations.
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Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases

Evaluating Functions at Specific Points

To evaluate functions at specific points, one must substitute the given input into the function's definition or table. For instance, to find g(-2), we look up the value of g at -2, and then use that result to find g(g(-2)). This step-by-step evaluation is critical for accurately determining the final output of the composed functions.
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Evaluating Composed Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Composition of even and odd functions from tables Assume ƒ is an even function,is an odd function, and both are defined at 0. Use the (incomplete) table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>


c. ƒ(g(-3))

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Sum of squared integers Let T (n) = 1² + 2² + ... + n², where n is a positive integer. It can be shown that T (n) = n (n + 1) (2n + 1) / 8


c. What is the least value of n for which T(n) > 1000?

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Textbook Question

Composition of even and odd functions from tables Assume ƒ is an even function,is an odd function, and both are defined at 0. Use the (incomplete) table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>


i. g(g(g(-1)))

255
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Textbook Question

Composition of even and odd functions from tables Assume ƒ is an even function,is an odd function, and both are defined at 0. Use the (incomplete) table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>


a. ƒ(g(-1))

506
views
Textbook Question

Composition of even and odd functions from tables Assume ƒ is an even function,is an odd function, and both are defined at 0. Use the (incomplete) table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>



e. g(g(-1))

326
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Textbook Question

Express θ\(\theta\) in terms of xx using the inverse sine, inverse tangent, and inverse secant functions. <IMAGE>

418
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