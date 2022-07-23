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Ch. 1 - Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 88i
Chapter 1, Problem 88i

Composition of even and odd functions from tables Assume ƒ is an even function,is an odd function, and both are defined at 0. Use the (incomplete) table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>


i. g(g(g(-1)))

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the property of odd functions: For an odd function \( g(x) \), \( g(-x) = -g(x) \).
Apply the odd function property to simplify \( g(-1) \) to \( -g(1) \).
Evaluate \( g(g(-1)) \) by substituting \( g(-1) = -g(1) \) into the function, resulting in \( g(-g(1)) \).
Use the odd function property again to simplify \( g(-g(1)) \) to \( -g(g(1)) \).
Finally, evaluate \( g(g(g(-1))) \) by substituting \( g(g(-1)) = -g(g(1)) \) into the function, resulting in \( g(-g(g(1))) \), and simplify using the odd function property to \( -g(g(g(1))) \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Even and Odd Functions

Even functions are symmetric about the y-axis, meaning that f(x) = f(-x) for all x in their domain. Odd functions, on the other hand, are symmetric about the origin, satisfying the condition g(x) = -g(-x). Understanding these properties is crucial for evaluating compositions of such functions, as they dictate how the function values behave under negation.
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Properties of Functions

Function Composition

Function composition involves applying one function to the result of another. If you have two functions f and g, the composition g(f(x)) means you first apply f to x, then apply g to the result. This concept is essential for evaluating expressions like g(g(g(-1))) as it requires sequentially substituting the output of one function into the next.
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Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases

Evaluating Functions at Specific Points

To evaluate a function at a specific point, you substitute that point into the function's expression. For example, to find g(-1), you would look up the value of g at -1 in the provided table. This step is necessary for calculating compositions, as each function's output becomes the input for the next function in the sequence.
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Evaluating Composed Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Composition of even and odd functions from tables Assume ƒ is an even function,is an odd function, and both are defined at 0. Use the (incomplete) table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>


c. ƒ(g(-3))

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Sum of squared integers Let T (n) = 1² + 2² + ... + n², where n is a positive integer. It can be shown that T (n) = n (n + 1) (2n + 1) / 8


c. What is the least value of n for which T(n) > 1000?

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Textbook Question

Even and odd at the origin


a. If ƒ(0) is defined and ƒ is an even function, is it necessarily true that ƒ(0) = 0? Explain.

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Textbook Question

Composition of even and odd functions from tables Assume ƒ is an even function,is an odd function, and both are defined at 0. Use the (incomplete) table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>


g. ƒ (g(g(-2)))

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Textbook Question

Composition of even and odd functions from tables Assume ƒ is an even function,is an odd function, and both are defined at 0. Use the (incomplete) table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>



e. g(g(-1))

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Textbook Question

Express θ\(\theta\) in terms of xx using the inverse sine, inverse tangent, and inverse secant functions. <IMAGE>

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