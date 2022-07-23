Composition of even and odd functions from tables Assume ƒ is an even function, g is an odd function, and both are defined at 0. Use the (incomplete) table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>
c. ƒ(g(-3))
Composition of even and odd functions from tables Assume ƒ is an even function, g is an odd function, and both are defined at 0. Use the (incomplete) table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>
c. ƒ(g(-3))
{Use of Tech} Sum of squared integers Let T (n) = 1² + 2² + ... + n², where n is a positive integer. It can be shown that T (n) = n (n + 1) (2n + 1) / 8
c. What is the least value of n for which T(n) > 1000?
Even and odd at the origin
a. If ƒ(0) is defined and ƒ is an even function, is it necessarily true that ƒ(0) = 0? Explain.
Composition of even and odd functions from tables Assume ƒ is an even function, g is an odd function, and both are defined at 0. Use the (incomplete) table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>
g. ƒ (g(g(-2)))
Composition of even and odd functions from tables Assume ƒ is an even function, g is an odd function, and both are defined at 0. Use the (incomplete) table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>
e. g(g(-1))
Express in terms of using the inverse sine, inverse tangent, and inverse secant functions. <IMAGE>