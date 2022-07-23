Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 88c
Chapter 1, Problem 88c

Composition of even and odd functions from tables Assume ƒ is an even function,is an odd function, and both are defined at 0. Use the (incomplete) table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>


c. ƒ(g(-3))

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the properties of even and odd functions: An even function satisfies \( f(x) = f(-x) \) and an odd function satisfies \( g(x) = -g(-x) \).
Since \( g \) is an odd function, calculate \( g(-3) \) using the property \( g(-3) = -g(3) \).
Look up the value of \( g(3) \) in the table provided. If \( g(3) \) is not directly available, use any given information to deduce it.
Substitute the value of \( g(-3) \) into the function \( f \) to find \( f(g(-3)) \).
Since \( f \) is an even function, use the property \( f(x) = f(-x) \) if needed to simplify the evaluation of \( f(g(-3)) \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Even Functions

An even function is defined by the property that f(x) = f(-x) for all x in its domain. This symmetry about the y-axis means that the function's values are the same for both positive and negative inputs. For example, the function f(x) = x² is even because f(2) = f(-2) = 4.
Recommended video:
6:13
Exponential Functions

Odd Functions

An odd function satisfies the condition g(x) = -g(-x) for all x in its domain. This property indicates that the function is symmetric about the origin, meaning that if you reflect the graph across both axes, it remains unchanged. A classic example is g(x) = x³, where g(2) = 8 and g(-2) = -8.
Recommended video:
06:21
Properties of Functions

Function Composition

Function composition involves combining two functions where the output of one function becomes the input of another. Denoted as (f ∘ g)(x) = f(g(x)), this operation requires evaluating the inner function first, followed by the outer function. In the context of the question, evaluating f(g(-3)) means first finding g(-3) and then using that result as the input for f.
Recommended video:
3:48
Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Composition of even and odd functions from tables Assume ƒ is an even function,is an odd function, and both are defined at 0. Use the (incomplete) table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>


g. ƒ (g(g(-2)))

374
views
Textbook Question

Composition of even and odd functions from graphs Assume ƒ is an even function and g is an odd function. Use the (incomplete) graphs of ƒ and g  in the figure to determine the following function values. <IMAGE>


a. ƒ(g(-2))

359
views
Textbook Question

Composition of even and odd functions from tables Assume ƒ is an even function,is an odd function, and both are defined at 0. Use the (incomplete) table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>


i. g(g(g(-1)))

255
views
Textbook Question

Composition of even and odd functions from tables Assume ƒ is an even function,is an odd function, and both are defined at 0. Use the (incomplete) table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>


a. ƒ(g(-1))

506
views
Textbook Question

Composition of even and odd functions from tables Assume ƒ is an even function,is an odd function, and both are defined at 0. Use the (incomplete) table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>



e. g(g(-1))

326
views
Textbook Question

Composition of even and odd functions from graphs Assume ƒ is an even function and g is an odd function. Use the (incomplete) graphs of ƒ and g  in the figure to determine the following function values. <IMAGE>


e. g(g(-7))

274
views