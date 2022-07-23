Difference Quotient

The difference quotient is a formula used to calculate the average rate of change of a function over an interval. It is expressed as (ƒ(x) - ƒ(a)) / (x - a), where ƒ(x) is the function value at x and ƒ(a) is the function value at a. This concept is foundational in calculus as it leads to the definition of the derivative, which represents the instantaneous rate of change.