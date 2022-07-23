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Ch. 1 - Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 10
Chapter 1, Problem 10

Evaluating functions from graphs Assume ƒ is an odd function and that both ƒ and g are one-to-one. Use the (incomplete) graph of ƒ and g the graph of to find the following function values. <IMAGE>


ƒ(g(4))

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1
Step 1: Understand the properties of the functions involved. Since \( f \) is an odd function, it satisfies the property \( f(-x) = -f(x) \) for all \( x \). Both \( f \) and \( g \) are one-to-one functions, meaning they have unique outputs for each input and are invertible.
Step 2: Determine \( g(4) \) using the graph of \( g \). Locate the point on the graph where the input is 4 and find the corresponding output value, which is \( g(4) \).
Step 3: Use the value of \( g(4) \) found in Step 2 as the input for the function \( f \). This means you need to evaluate \( f(g(4)) \) by finding the output of \( f \) when the input is \( g(4) \).
Step 4: Use the graph of \( f \) to find \( f(g(4)) \). Locate the point on the graph of \( f \) where the input is \( g(4) \) and determine the corresponding output value.
Step 5: Verify the result by considering the properties of odd functions and one-to-one functions. Ensure that the value found for \( f(g(4)) \) is consistent with the properties of \( f \) being odd and both functions being one-to-one.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Odd Functions

An odd function is defined by the property that f(-x) = -f(x) for all x in its domain. This symmetry about the origin implies that the graph of an odd function will reflect across both axes. Understanding this property is crucial when evaluating function compositions, as it can influence the output values based on the input.
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Properties of Functions

One-to-One Functions

A one-to-one function, or injective function, is one where each output is produced by exactly one input. This means that if f(a) = f(b), then a must equal b. This property is essential for determining the uniqueness of function values and is particularly important when composing functions, as it ensures that the inverse can be applied correctly.
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One-Sided Limits

Function Composition

Function composition involves applying one function to the result of another, denoted as f(g(x)). To evaluate f(g(4)), one must first find g(4) and then use that result as the input for f. Understanding how to properly execute this process is vital for solving problems that require evaluating nested functions.
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Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases
Related Practice
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