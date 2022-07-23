Evaluating functions from graphs Assume ƒ is an odd function and that both ƒ and g are one-to-one. Use the (incomplete) graph of ƒ and g the graph of to find the following function values. <IMAGE>
ƒ(g(4))
Evaluating functions from graphs Assume ƒ is an odd function and that both ƒ and g are one-to-one. Use the (incomplete) graph of ƒ and g the graph of to find the following function values. <IMAGE>
ƒ(g(4))
Taxicab fees A taxicab ride costs \$3.50 plus \$2.50 per mile. Let m be the distance (in miles) from the airport to a hotel. Find and graph the function c(m) that represents the cost of taking a taxi from the airport to the hotel. Also determine how much it will cost if the hotel is 9 miles from the airport.
What are the three Pythagorean identities for the trigonometric functions?
How do you obtain the graph of from the graph of ?
Composite functions
Let ƒ(x) = x³, g (x) = sin x and h(x) = √x .
Find the domain of ƒ o g.
A culture of bacteria has a population of cells when it is first observed. The population doubles every , which means its population is governed by the function , where is the number of hours after the first observation.
How long does it take the population to triple in size?