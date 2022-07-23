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Ch. 1 - Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 9
Chapter 1, Problem 9

How do you obtain the graph of y=f(x+2)y=f\(\left\)(x+2\(\right\)) from the graph of y=f(x)y=f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))?

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1
Understand that the expression y = f(x + 2) represents a horizontal transformation of the function y = f(x).
Recognize that adding a positive number inside the function's argument, such as x + 2, results in a horizontal shift to the left.
To graph y = f(x + 2), take each point (x, y) on the graph of y = f(x) and shift it 2 units to the left, resulting in the new point (x - 2, y).
Ensure that all points on the original graph are shifted consistently to maintain the shape of the graph.
Check the new graph to confirm that it accurately represents the function y = f(x + 2) by verifying a few key points and their transformations.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Transformation

Function transformation refers to the process of altering the graph of a function through shifts, stretches, or reflections. In this case, the function y = f(x + 2) represents a horizontal shift of the original function y = f(x) to the left by 2 units. Understanding how these transformations affect the graph is crucial for accurately sketching or interpreting the new function.
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Intro to Transformations

Horizontal Shifts

Horizontal shifts occur when the input variable of a function is adjusted by adding or subtracting a constant. For the function y = f(x + 2), the addition of 2 inside the function's argument indicates a shift to the left. This concept is essential for predicting how the graph will move in relation to the original function.
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Horizontal Parabolas

Graphing Functions

Graphing functions involves plotting points on a coordinate plane to visually represent the relationship between the input (x) and output (y) values. To graph y = f(x + 2), one must first understand the original graph of y = f(x) and then apply the horizontal shift. This skill is fundamental in calculus for analyzing and interpreting functions.
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Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluating functions from graphs Assume ƒ is an odd function and that both ƒ and g are one-to-one. Use the (incomplete) graph of ƒ and g the graph of to find the following function values. <IMAGE>


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Solve the equation sin 2Θ = 1, for 0 ≤ Θ < 2π .

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How do you obtain the graph of y=f(3x)y=f\(\left\)(3x\(\right\)) from the graph of y=f(x)y=f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))?

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