Evaluating inverse trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions.
Prove the following identities.
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Key Concepts
Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric Identities
Proof Techniques
{Use of Tech} Height and time The height in feet of a baseball hit straight up from the ground with an initial velocity of 64 ft/s is given by h= ƒ(t) = 64t - 16t² where t is measured in seconds after the hit.
e. At what time is the ball at a height of 10 ft on the way down?
Find a trigonometric function represented by the graph in the figure. <IMAGE>
Prove the following identities.
A GPS device tracks the elevation (in feet) of a hiker walking in the mountains. The elevation hours after beginning the hike is given in the figure. <IMAGE>
Find the slope of the secant line that passes through points and . Interpret your answer as an average rate of change over the interval .
Changing bases Convert the following expressions to the indicated base.
using base 5